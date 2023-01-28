Video: “Thankful for all the joy you’ve given us as a child”- JJC Skillz’s baby mama celebrates son on 18th birthday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Benito Bello, the son of Nigerian movie producer and veteran singer Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, turns 18 today, January 28, 2022, and his mother Mella has written a heartfelt letter to commemorate his birthday.

The doting mother shared photos of her son on Instagram she captioned the photos

“Wow 18 years old today! You made it kiddo! Perhaps with a few bumps and bruises but that has turned you into the most kindest and caring soul I know. I’m so proud of you and thankful for all the joy you’ve given us as a child and I can’t wait to watch you grow as a young man! I love you baby boy and remember to not only listen to the Prince but also to the Shepherd! Happy birthday Benito, love you always, Mummy”

GISTLOVER recalls JJC Skillz came under heavy criticism for being a bad influence on his son, Benito, after this baby mama, Mella, exposed him as a drug user.

In a long-running argument, Mella asserted that Funke Akindele’s ex-husband was a seasoned drug user who regularly smoked marijuana in front of his kids.

The assertion was also supported by Instagram blogger Cutie Julls, who wrote that JJC Skillz’s biological mother had voiced concern about his smoking habits in front of his kids.

Moreover, it was claimed that JJC Skillz had a negative influence on his son Benito. Benito was once a good kid, but things changed when he saw his father smoke marijuana in front of him.

While some social media users criticized JJC Skillz for being a terrible father, others argued that both of his parents were negligent and failed their son.