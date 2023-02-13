Video: ‘Thank you for not joining Yoruba actors cabal’ – Iyabo Ojo praised for insisting she’s standing with Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reiterating her stand, noted that she’s an OBIDIENT and would vote for the Labour party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi in the forthcoming Nigeria’s general elections.







Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo has been hailed by some of her fans and colleagues for insisting she’s strongly in support of Peter Obi and his Presidential Ambition.

Reiterating her stand, the mother of two who is into a romantic relationship with Showbiz Guru, Paulo Okoye wrote:

“My choice is @peterobigregory we need a breath of fresh air & i strongly believe in his vision & mission, most especially his management skills, Nigeria can not be repaired in 4years but we need a positive starting point for a better Nigeria so that our children & the ones yet unborn won’t have to face this hardship we’re facing, we need to start building a system that will work for the betterment of our people & our country. We need accountability for every wrong or right decision that is made …. Lies will no longer slide……. This vote is not about ethnicity & religion for me….. It’s about ending the struggle & pain of the common man It’s about not letting the death of all those who lost their lives during the endsars protest go in vain ….. This is deep for me….. But unfortunately, i can’t campaign bcos I’m a target . …. if God willing, i pray that his Excellency Peter Obi wins & i pray he doesn’t disappoint us when he gets in, so help us God 🙏 🙌 If he doesn’t win, whoever wins i pray leads Nigeria right, if not, Nigeria will not be able to stand the doom that will await Please vote your choice, vote peacefully, protect your vote, vote your conscience, vote for a better Nigeria…… God bless Nigeria, God bless us all …#iamobedient obedientmovement.”

Reacting to this, some of her followers are happy that she’s not supporting APC’S presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu, unlike other Yoruba actors.

realannjay wrote: On Obi Datti we stand🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌

Tunde Ednut wrote: If you were younger than me, I for toast you today ma.

Hilda Dokubo wrote: Thank you always standing on the side of the truth. Posterity will remember you.

Peter Okoye wrote: I told you that all entertainers/celebrities are Obidient. Here we come.

Toryvillage wrote: Thank you for not joining the Yoruba Nollywood chapter in doing Belle first campaign. Thank you for standing by the truth and pure truth. Since Tinubu has helped only the Yoruba Nollywood actresses that they forgot about the masses, thank you for standing out and supporting the right candidate. Respect earned. Vote for Peter Obi he is the right Man amongst the rests.