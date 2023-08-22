ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Thank you for loving me and letting me do me”- Nosa Rex celebrates wife on their 8th wedding anniversary

Nosa Rex aka Baba Rex and his gorgeous wife, Nmasinachi, are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary.

The actor and his wife shared lovely anniversary images on their Instagram profiles, delighting fans.

Nosa Rex is grateful to his wife for loving him and allowing him to do his thing.

He swore to be with her forever as an expression of gratitude to his maker.

“8th wedding anniversary.
Lord, we are grateful.
Thank you my world best @nma_kocha for loving me and letting me do me.
Forever with you baby. My guy well well”.

His wife, on her part, described the last 8 years as the best so far.

According to her, doing life with him has been the best so far.

Praying for more years together, she wrote,

“Happy Anniversary Baby boo. Doing this with you has been the best so far!!! 8 years and forever to go naenmeen.
I love you”.

