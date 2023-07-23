Video: “Thank you for installing Jesus Christ in us”- D’banj sweetly celebrates mom’s 70th birthday

D’banj, a Nigerian singer, posted a late post on Saturday night to celebrate his mother’s 70th birthday.

Sharing photos of his mother, whom he referred to as Mummy Show aka Sisi Eko, he thanked her for raising them and instilling the best virtues (Jesus Christ our Saviour) in them.

He described her as the best mother a child could hope for, citing her as a good support system/backbone and a selfless woman.

D’banj rained prayers on him to express his love for her.

“What a special day indeed, 70 looks great on you. I must Greet you. Mummy Show aka Sisi Eko specially and birthday. The real Mamalet and a sure backbone and a selfless woman, prayer warrior, and the best mother a child can pray and wish for. We love and appreciate God for your life. We thank God every day for blessing us with you and we celebrate with you today as you turn 70 and say May the Lord grant all your heart desires and innermost wishes.

Thanks for all you have taught us and for Building and installing the best virtues in us. (Jesus Christ our Saviour). Pls enjoy your day as we will be celebrating you all thru the rest of the year becos you deserve it and deserve More sef. Keep being young, and keep being yourself as your Face Show… Your shoe shine and your teeth are too White…

I love you Mummy show.

Everyone help me wish her a wonderful happy birthday”.