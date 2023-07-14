Video: “Thank you for fighting for me when no one is looking”- Tonto Dikeh celebrates Uche Elendu on her 40th birthday

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has thanked Uche Elendu, a friend and colleague.

Tonto Dikeh thanked Uche for always standing up for her when no one is looking.

She was grateful to Uche for his prayers, her amazing character, and her intentional love for her.

Tonto prayed that her dreams would come true and that her private prayers would be heard.

“Happy birthday to heaven’s own. Today I join the host of angels and millions of fans, family, and friends to celebrate an icon.

Thank you for being amazing. Thank you for fighting for me when no one is looking. Thank you for praying for me. Thank you for loving me intentionally.

May all your secret prayers be answered. May all your dreams come thru. May you touch dirty and it turns to gold. May nothing die under your watch.

Sisterly I love you, please enjoy your day Queen @ucheelendu”.