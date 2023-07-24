Video: “Thank You for Deleting the Post, Let Love Lead” – Ali Nuhu Forgives Davido After He Deleted Controversial Video

Ali Nuhu, a popular Kannywood actor, has made a U-turn and ‘uncanceled’ his engagement to Nigerian musician Davido for removing the contentious music video.

Ali Nuhu was among those who spoke out against Davido’s new signee Logos Olori’s controversial song video. Nuhu posted a photo of the DMW label boss holding a cancel sign and stated that the behaviour depicted in the video was “totally unacceptable in Islam.”

In a new twist, Ali Nuhu asked for peace from other offended Muslims and his supporters while sharing a photo of Davido and thanking him for removing the video.

He wrote, “Thank you for deleting that post @davido, to everyone who felt offended by his post please let sleeping dogs lie. Let love lead, I am̲ personally not against anyone but Please I am appealing to all my fans to desist from any dragging, abuse or insult. Thanks”.

Many colleagues appreciated Ali Nuhu for forgiving Davido. Fans still demanded some apologies from OBO. Some reactions are shown below:

official_tyshaban said, “We still demand an apology”.

jamiluyakasai said, “This is a shame, posting Davido Picture and thanking his at the moment because he is not the one removed the post, the post was removed by Instagram and even he is the one removed he not deserves this post @realalinuhu”.

toyin_abraham said, “@realalinuhu thank you bro🙏😍”.

mutan_arewa said, “It’s not enough ooo we don’t know who deleted the video him or instagram…so he mst apologize ooo”.

maryam__ballah said, “One thing I love about him is that he corrects his mistakes and that’s how human beings supposed to be. But next time he shouldn’t joke with ISLAM. Because my religion is VERY RESPECTFUL . GOD BLESS ISLAM 👏👏👏”.

mkabir1 said, “He must apologize and is a shame to you, you are now posting him because he’s your friend or whatever mtssss”