Video: "Thank God for salvation", other reactions trail throwback video of Mercy Chinwo performing Fela's 'Zombie'

A throwback video of the popular gospel songstress, Mercy Chinwo performing Fela Kuti’s hit track, ‘Zombie’ on Nigerian Idol’s stage has left many marvelled.

Mercy Chinwo in the video was brought on stage in a box and after it was opened, she popped out and began thrilling the audience and judges with her energetic performance.

Mercy Chinwo gave out a spirited performance which undoubtedly impressed the judges. One of the judges was Femi Kuti, Fela’s eldest son who was also pleased with her performance.

The clip however sparked numerous reactions from social media users who were shocked to know that the singer once participated in the show and even sang a secular song.

Kemi Adetutu918 wrote: “Mercy Chinwo, you’re indeed Blessed. It is Femi Kuti’s smile for me, seeing Fela’s replicated.”

ONOMEN -The Natural Hairmpress wrote: “How she take enter inside the box. Mercy has always been a good singer 🥰”

Sophia ibeh wrote: “What a throwback.. She still has sane energy 🥰”

Blessed Woman wrote: “The anointing she carries always makes her shine anywhere but thank God she chose JESUS CHRIST! 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌”

One TikTok user identified as @user8019851752853 wrote: “thank God fos salvation on mercy Chinwo life.”

Abraham Orinya wrote: “GOD don know say if he leave this my aunty even rihanna no go reach her for worldly things oo😂. Thank God for grace 🙏”

Laker wrote: “i thank God for changing mercy chinwo from world song to gospel song if you believe don’t live without comment”

