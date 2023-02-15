Video: TG Omori ridiculed as he shows off his girlfriend during Valentine celebration [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a video posted on social media, TG Omori could be seen walking up behind her and took a brief pose for the camera before going ahead to plant kisses on her cheeks and neck.

Though the clip was not long, it showed enough for Nigerians on social media to talk about and stir controversy.







Populart music video director, TG Omori set tongues wagging online after he finally decided to unveil the woman he’s dating.

He took the yet-to-be identified lady out during Valentine’s Day celebration and they had romantic dinner.

In a video posted on social media, TG Omori could be seen walking up behind her and took a brief pose for the camera before going ahead to plant kisses on her cheeks and neck.

Though the clip was not long, it showed enough for Nigerians on social media to talk about and stir controversy.

Some noted that they thought he would be dating a very beautiful international model given how high his standards are in work-related matters

See some of the reactions culled below:

bananadc170 commented; Why hin girlfriend con resemble agbako daughter lydis 😂 well even tg omori himself no fine

onlyonecurrency; I think say na Victony

shegunzzz; Now imagine if Dem marry Dem go con born innocent kids put the kids for emotional damage

jossigraphy; No be Carter efe be this 😂😂😂😂

pizzle_dablogger; I think say na Boy sha 😂

tega_sins; 😭at first I think sey na man

bigpap1locsta; No be man be that