Video: Text don’t fix the evil you did, apologies should be loud as the disrespect- Annie Idibia shares cryptic post

“Can’t stop the sun to raise”- Annie Idibia makes declaration

Wife of legendary singer, Tubaba, cum actress Annie Idibia has shared a cryptic post on her social media page while throwing shade at whom it may concern.

The post shared by Annie Idibia has caused a stir on social media. According to the post shared, she disclosed that she lives her life on her own terms and doesn’t bother herself with opinions from others.

She further noted that if they decide to make things right, their apologies should be louder as their disrespect.

In her words:

Dammmmmmmmmm. This has been me for a very longgggg time, and still me…I wish all of una (perfect people) well o. But I no send una, Your apologies should be LOUD as the disrespect !!! Text messages does not fix the evil you did n the disrespect!! But hey!!! I bin hear say “karma” is a bitch”

We’re soulmates” – Annie Idibia explains why she won’t leave Tubaba

Annie Idibia, has said that they are not interested in what people have to say about their marriage.

The screen diva hinted that she would not leave him despite the cheating allegations because they are soulmates and what they have is rare.

The mother of two stated this in an Instastory post while sharing a video of them playing inside a car.

Annie proudly declared and she and Tubaba love themselves so much and nothing anyone says or does can change that.

She also noted that true love happens just once in a lifetime, and there are only a handful of people in the world who are able to find true love twice.

The Nollywood star wrote; ”We love us so much, we no dey look any person eye #soulmates

True love happens only once in a lifetime, very few people are able to find true love the second time”*

