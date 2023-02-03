Video: Temi Otedola celebrates six years anniversary of meeting her fiancé, Mr Eazi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Temi took to her Instagram page minutes ago to share beautiful moments with her fiance to celebrate six years their stars collided.

Recall that the actress had earlier sparked a break-up rumour with Mr Eazi after she shared a teary cryptic post.

Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola celebrates six years after meeting her fiancé, Oluwatosin Ajibade a.k.a Mr Eazi.

Temi took to her Instagram page minutes ago to share beautiful moments with her fiance to celebrate six years their stars collided.

Captioning her post, she wrote:

“Yesterday, we met 6 years ago”.

“If e no be you, I swear I no go do!”– Temi Otedola gushes over Mr Eazi

Temiloluwa Otedola, daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, has stated that no other man can take the place of Mr Eazi in her life.

She shared photos and videos of her lovey-dovey moments with her man and gushed over their love for each other.

The billionaire heiress went ahead to disclose that she cannot imagine herself falling in love with someone else.

Recall that the duo got engaged on the 10th of April 2022. Temi also opened up on the reasons she accepted the marriage proposal.

Gushing over photos with her fiance, she captioned: