Video: “Tell the Court You Want To Do Valentine with Your Boo” – Reaction as IVD Seeks Bail From Kirikiri Prison Using His Children As Bait

Celebrity auto dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna better known as IVD who was allegedly remanded in Kirikiri prison is seeking bail while using his children as bait.

Weeks back, IVD was remanded in Kirikiri prison on 31st January 2023 after he appeared in court. He was accompanied by his lawyer and relationship expert turned friend, Blessing CEO. The father of five was charged with involuntary manslaughter by Lagos State following details leading to his wife, Bimbo’s death.

In a new development, IVD’s late wife’s elder sister, identified as Mama Jazz took to her Instagram stories to reveal the tactics IVD is using to secure bail. According to Mama Jazz, the widower is using his five children as bait to secure bail.

Poking fun at him, Mama Jazz said IVD should tell the court he wants to spend Valentin’s day with his boo.

She wrote: “What a pathetic world we live in. Using children you have ner seen, children you’ve never asked of, children that you don’t know their whereabouts to be asking the court to grant you bail based on the fact that you want to come and take care of your children. You must be so pathetic haaaaaa”.

“Tell the court you want to do Valentine with your boo boo”.