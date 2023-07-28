Video: “Tell Her to Leave If You Value Our Friendship” – Tolanibaj Bullies Ilebaye Over Suspected Romance with Neo

During the current BBNaija All-Stars season, one of the female housemates, Tolanibaj, had a severe response against a fellow housemate, Ilebaye, after she saw her with Neo.

Tolanibaj had this reaction after discovering her fellow housemate, Ilebaye, sleeping on the bed of Neo, a man she considered a friend.

Tolanibaj woke up in the early hours and discovered Ilebaye sleeping alongside Neo on his bed.

She approached them quickly, yanked off the blanket that was covering Ilebaye, and insisted that she leave the room immediately.

In response, Ilebaye began to convey her thoughts, but Tolanibaj remained firm, insisting that Ilebaye leave the room.

Tolanibaj then issued an ultimatum to her male friend, Neo.

She announced that if he values their friendship, he should ask Ilebaye to leave not just his bed but also the room.

The entire drama between the housemates was captured in a video, which has since caught the attention of the audience.

Numerous viewers have shared their opinions about the incident in the comment section.

@Glad1Christian: “Even if you are 20 years older than me, you can never talk to me like that because na that night both of us go go house. What nonsense Illebaye really need to stand up for herself.”

@EyelashBarb: “Honestly she’s been jumping from man to man is that her strategy because it’s embarrassing.”

@debbieini343: “Omo t baj for a reason, she finish the girl, why the girl too they jump from man to man.”

@CodedPlaya: “This is alot! For what exactly??”

@Applewellwell: “I need to dash Tbaj moneyyooo.”