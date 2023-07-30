Video: Tears flows freely as comedian Nasboi lays his only brother to rest following his death

Following his only brother’s tragic death, famous Nigerian comedian Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, professionally known as Nasboi, finally lays him to rest.

Nasboi, a well-known content creator, came to his official Instagram profile yesterday, July 29th 2023, to inform everyone that he has lost his own brother to the icy clutches of death.

He had posted a tearful photo of himself after grieving over the unexpected death of his younger brother, who had barely lived two decades.

A video online shows the skit maker still deeply saddened and crying over his brother’s death.

The coffin containing the brother’s lifeless body could be seen being lowered into the ground by friends and family who had gathered round for the burial.

