Video: “Take 30% Of My Properties And Be My Sixth Wife”– Portable Proposes Marriage To Papaya Ex, She Responds

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, took a risk by shooting his shot at popular socialite Papaya Ex and professing admiration for her beauty and attractive shape.

On Saturday, July 22, Papaya Ex took to Instagram to share a recent and humorous voice note she received from the Zazuu Crooner via her Instagram DM.

Portable complimented Papaya Ex’s beauty and attractive physique in the voice note after viewing her recent Instagram photos.

The musician even proposed marriage to her, asking her to be his sixth wife and offered her 30% of his assets as part of the deal.

Portable then advised the brand influencer not to marry a poor man, according to him, if she did, she would offend herself .

He said in parts;

“Be my sixth wife and get 30% of my properties, you will offend yourself if you marry poor man”

Papaya Ex found his last statement amusing, and in response, she concurred with him while subtly suggesting that she is not prepared to marry a poor man.

She wrote;

“I’m rolling, he says you go offend yourself if you no marry rich man, accurate asf”

Listen to his voice note below:

The Zazuu Crooner recently made headlines after welcoming a child with Actress, Ashabi Simple.

The new parents recently held a naming ceremony for their newborn son, and the actress spoke on her relationship with the Music star.

In an interview, Ashabi discussed why she started dating Portable. According to her, she might see a person and be attracted to him, but others might not like him.

Ashabi admitted that she faced challenges in the course of dating Portable. The actress noted that she was concerned about people taunting her, but she later decided to do what makes her happy.