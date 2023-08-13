Video: Tacha Pens Heart Melting Open Letter to Jury Over Eviction

Tacha, Former Big Brother Naija housemate, has sent an open letter to the jury before of the eviction.

Tacha has requested the judges to be discerning in their decision for tonight’s eviction in a letter seen on her Twitter profile.

She went on to target Seyi, who had the fewest votes last week yet was protected from elimination. She requested that the jury not be partial in their decision today.

She tweeted;

Honorable Members of the Jury,

I trust this message finds you in good health and high spirit. Anticipation grows as we look forward to witnessing your splendid appearances for tonight’s event. It is with a sense of earnestness that I approach you, well-aware of your discerning judgement.

As you’re aware, Grandson is the weakest link in that house, as indicated by the outcome of last weeks results. I believe you have been following the conversations about how he talks to women and his tendency to verbally assault people’s parents without any provocation. Given these circumstances, it’s imperative that you consider the option of having him return home to his beloved family which fingers are hurting from steadily defending him.

So beloved jury I strongly believe with these few points of mine I have been able to convince and not confuse you to give us grandson! but also let God help you guys not to give us grandson this evening, and I promise you, we will drag you by the balls and Titties on these streets of Twitter.

Signed: Grandson lovers