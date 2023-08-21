Video: Tacha hails Vee over decision to save Tolanibaj during eviction

Tacha, a BBNaija reality star, has praised her colleague Vee for her decision to save Tolanibaj during the eviction night.

Vee, a previous BBNaija housemate, was unveiled as one of the jury members for the eviction show yesterday, alongside Saskay and Elozonam.

Recall that Vee and Tolanibaj fought over Neo during their reunion and aren’t the best of friends. During the eviction process, Vee chose to save her foe, Tolanibaj.

Many people have praised her for her maturity and progress as a result of her acts.

Tacha was one of the persons who applauded Vee for being impartial and acting without passion. Tacha took to Twitter to praise Vee for putting emotions aside and executing her job as a jury should.

Tacha tweeted, “Big ups to VEE SHA!! This is what a jury is suppose to do! keep emotions asides and get the job done.. Not he helped me to plug my phone when nepa brought light at night so I have to save him BS”.