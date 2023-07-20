Video: Tacha Boldly Mocks BBNaija Organisers Over ‘Second Chance’ In All Stars Show

Ex-housemate of Big Brother Naija’s “Pepper Dem,” Tacha Akide, criticizes the show’s producers for giving former housemates a “second chance” in the All-Stars edition.

This comes amidst the promotion for the upcoming edition of the show where ex-housemates of the show get a chance to win a grand prize of N120M.

Tacha, who was disqualified during her time on the show, leaves a comment on the BBNaija ‘All Stars’ edition promotion by the show organizers.

“Some of your faves didn’t really have a chance before. Here is to second chances,” the tweet from DStv Nigeria stated.

In response, Tacha cleverly referenced the popular Telenovela movie, Second Chance, to express her criticism of the announcement

“Second Chance ko El Salvador ni,” she wrote in a quote to the organizers’ tweet.

Reacting to the post:

mhizgolden19 stated: “Rest in Jesus name since u are not going, live the second chance whatever to go, why are u still pain until now na wa oh”

Olurops added: “This madam is pained because multi choice did not pick her.”

bigHotbaby1 penned: “There’s nothing like second chance in All stars. Big brother celebrity or All star is for big stars that are entertaining. Hope we get to see them on Sunday”

Sir_Adele penned: “They made you Tacha, pay some respect”

splendidsylvia1 opined: “Tacha u still pained over multichoice”

Just__Halal said: “He con be like show for housemates way never make am”