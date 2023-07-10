Video: Swae Lee rocks his Naija-themed outfit, says it cost over ₦450m

Swae Lee, an American rap sensation, sparked outrage on the internet after revealing the outrageous cost of his Nigeria-themed outfit.

In an interview with popular content creator Egungun, the music star revealed the staggering sums he spent on his attire and accessories during his visit to Lagos, where he shot scenes for an upcoming music video with French Montana.

The centerpiece of Swae Lee’s outfit was his diamond neck chain, which sold for an outrageous $230,000 (or what N175 million).

The rapper didn’t stop there; he also proudly displayed a pair of expensive sneakers that cost $1,300 (roughly N1 million). His pricey wristwatch, which cost an astounding $30,000 (about N23 million), was displayed on his arm.

As the interview continued, Swae Lee flaunted his wrist bracelet, acquired for an astounding $90,000 (equivalent to N69 million), while his 10-carat ring left many jaws dropping with its staggering price tag of $175,000 (approximately N135 million).

In a testament to his passion for body art, the rapper also revealed that his extensive collection of tattoos had set him back a staggering $80,000 (around N62 million).

When all the expenses associated with Swae Lee’s lavish attire and opulent jewelry were tallied and converted to the Nigerian naira, the grand total surpassed a staggering N450 million.

During the interview, Swae Lee also disclosed his plans to release a highly anticipated track titled “Coming For The Summer Time” in collaboration with Nigerian artist Lojay.