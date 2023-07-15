Video: Suspended Nollywood actor, Jerry Williams enters rehab for drug abuse

Jerry Williams, a suspended Nollywood actor, has reportedly entered rehab.

The actor, who was recently suspended by the Actors Guild, has entered a drug rehab facility.

An insider confirmed to NollyNow on Saturday, July 15th, that the actor was in rehab.

Jerry is undergoing intensive therapy at an undisclosed rehab facility, according to sources. This will allow the actor to focus on his health and recovery.

According to the source, Jerry Williams’ colleagues had previously advised him to stop using drugs, but to no avail.

AGN suspends Nollywood actor Jerry Williams indefinitely over drugs abuse

The Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has confirmed the indefinite suspension of actor Jerry Williams due to his association with illegal substances.

According to a statement signed by AGN’s National President, Mr Emeka Rollas, MON, they have been monitoring Jerry’s involvement in illicit substances since December, last until it got out of hand, and as of now, he cannot be allowed to associate with other performers on set due to endangering their lives.

According to him, the situation is about fellow actors’ safety.

The statements read in part; “the Guild has been monitoring his involvement in illicit substances since December last year, until it got out of hand and as it is now, he cannot be allowed to associate with other performers on set due to danger.

“He ought to have been suspended before now. But we decided to allow him go through minor treatments, which he has been defaulting overtimes. But at it stands now, Jerry is a risk not only to himself but also, other actors who might be acting alongside him on set.

“We, therefore, have decided to suspend him indefinitely until he gets a clean bill of health from a medical practitioner or a professional that handles drugs abuse.’”

Jerry hit the limelight after starring in the epic move, “The Chosen King”. He’s known for playing the role of a ‘prince, king, warrior, and palace guard, hunter, romantic guy, terrorist, and many other roles in his past movies.