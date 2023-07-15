Video: Susan Pwajok Pours Out Her Mind on The Kind of Relationship She Shares with Ruger

Susan Pwajok, a Nollywood actress, has denied having a romantic relationship with Nigerian singer Ruger, according to viral reports.

While appearing on MTV Base Africa’s Let’s Get Chatty, she insisted that it was all bogus news until she said it herself.

“At the end of the day,” she replied, “it’s [a] rumor until you see or hear it from my mouth.” Please ignore it till I come out and declare I’m dating this person. Even if you see a video of me kissing the person, it’s all a sham until I say yes, I’m with this person.”

Ruger acknowledged that he was in a realitionship with the actress last year in an Instagram post after originally dismissing the accusations on Clout Africa’s Clout Talk Concert 2.0.

However, Pwajok has now denied the rumors, stating that they will remain a rumor until she confirms that they are dating.

Her colleague, Genoveva Umeh, had asked her to clarify the rumors of her dating a famous person. Pwajok replied that it is fake news until she confirms it herself.

The rumors of Pwajok dating Ruger had made the rounds on social media, with many fans speculating about the alleged relationship.

However, Pwajok’s recent statement has put an end to the rumors, at least for now. Neither Ruger nor Pwajok have made any further comments on the matter.