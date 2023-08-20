Video: Suicide Attempt: Estranged Hubby, Demola Odulaja Shares Side of Story, Reveals Why He Dumped Lagos Socialite, Farida

Demola Odulaja, a London-based entrepreneur, has now recounted the unfolding chain of events that led to his decision to divorce his estranged wife and popular Lagos socialite, Farida Sobowale, who recently made headlines with her horrific suicide attempt.

Demola brazenly stated in a taped interview that his relationship with Farida spanned more than 20 years.

He plainly stated that he dissolved his marriage with his spouse due to her unconstrained and promiscuous lifestyle, easily shifting from one guy to another in a succession of personal relationships.

He remembered Farida having many personal encounters with him and other guys at the same time, all of which happened years before they married.

Adding an element of shock, he openly disclosed that if he were to list 20 of his friends, he firmly believes that Farida had been romantically involved with a staggering 18 of them, all while being married to him.

LISTEN TO HIM SPEAK BELOW

Recall, In a video clip that went viral on Thursday evening, the owner of Phreedah Body Care and Spa in Surulere, Lagos, was seen being pacified by several men with her black-coloured Sport Utility vehicle parked beside her.

The rescuers in the footage could be seen holding the entrepreneur, persuading her not to take her life.

Farida was married to Okulaja in a grand N100M wedding about two months ago.

However, she and her estranged hubby have engaged in altercations on social media, revealing family secrets and calling each other unprintable names.