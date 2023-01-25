Video: Sugar daddies: “Stop attributing it to hardwork, the men deserve their credit”- Bella Ebinum to her female colleagues

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kunle Remi had stirred up a conversation when he questioned why his female colleagues are richer than the male counterpart.

Reacting Bella sided with Anita Joseph that many of the actresses rely on sugar daddies.

Using herself as an example, she noted how she publicly credited someone for getting her a car, whereas many of her colleagues would pretend like they bought it with their money.

Nollywood actress, Bella Ebinum has also addressed why many actresses are successful in their career and living flashy lifestyle.

Taking to a blog’s comment section, Bella sided with Anita Joseph that many of the actresses rely on sugar daddies.

Bella admitted that she also ponders why some of her colleagues were more successful than her, especially when they do the same job.

The upcoming actress noted how she credited someone for gifting her a Benz, when she joined the Benz gang.

“Even me self when be bae I asked myself same question. Abeg no be same job we de do? Where una dey see money claim day na una build this and buy that. Yes we know say hardwork pays but the one that u didn’t buy with your money say it oo!! At least when I got a Benz I no lie say na hard work give me. I said it categorically that it was a gift that favor of God is better than labor”.

An Instagram user, who disagreed with her, stated that it’s possible for one to meet a man who would spend lavishly on them without sexual intercourse.

“Maybe you have not hit any man that will start giving you lot of money tho”.

Explaining herself, Bella Ebinum stated that she was only demanding honesty from her female colleagues.

“Do you not hear I said I got a Benz as a gift and I stated it that it was a gift. I no lie say na me buy am. What am saying is if man gives the women something they should be sincere and say it that na man do am at least the man self deserves some credit. Make them no dey lie say na their sweat”.

I Still Find It Hard To Understand Why Actresses Are Doing Better Than Us Their Male Counterparts’ – Kunle Remi Laments

Appearing on the ‘Honest Bunch’ podcast, Kunle Remi had mentioned that there are sometimes he drives to a movie location and his female colleagues will pull up in more expensive cars.

According to the Anikulapo star actor, this is surprising because he knows how much he is paid for the movie and also has an idea of how much actresses are paid for the same movie.

Kunle Remi mentioned that actresses are fond of saying they have multiple streams of income when asked how they drive expensive cars.

The actor mentioned that this appearance can negatively affect actresses who are new to the industry as they would expect a lot and will end up being disappointed when they see that the industry is not how it looks.