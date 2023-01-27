ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Suffering isn’t a lesson to brag about” – Omotola Ekeinde reveals what living in the US has taught her about Nigerians

Nollywood actress, Omotola Ekeinde, who relocated to the US with her family has spoken out on how living overseas changed her.

The mother of four, in a post on her Instagram story, revealed that spending two years in the US has made her see many things Nigerians managed and let slide.

Omotola expressed how frustrated she is at the needless sufferings Nigerians go through. According to her, we are too intelligent to be suffering.

Sending messages to the average Nigerians, she made them know that suffering isn’t lessons to brag about as it is evil.

Omotola questioned why people must suffer to get anything done.

“After living in the US Now for about 2 years… Not just visiting but living and changing systems.

I now see many things we managed and let slide is just pure craziness.

I’m deeply frustrated at the depth and volume of the needless suffering Nigerians go through.

We are too intelligent a people to suffer like this.

Suffering is not lessons to brag about… It’s Evil. Why must people SUFFER to get anything done? Why?!”.

