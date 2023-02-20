Video: “Stop using poor masses as excuse”- Peter Psquare tackles APC Governors in an open letter

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Psquare has written an open letter to the APC Governors ahead of the general election.

With the 2023 general elections approaching, an increasing number of celebrities are becoming vocal, and conversations surrounding the impending elections are intensifying.

Peter Psquare posted on his Instagram story criticizing the desperation of APC Governors in response to the recent CBN policy to redesign the naira.

The post also accused the APC of causing hardship for over 133 million Nigerians and suggesting that the Governors are using poor masses as an excuse to avoid admitting their own personal financial motivations.

“Dear APC Governors, are you telling us that hardship started in Nigeria when CBN redesigned the naira? The same APC has put over 133 million Nigerians in multidimensional poverty in it 8 years. Its just 5 days to the elections. What’s with the desperation?” he noted. “Dear APC Governors, we the Nigerian people are not complaining about the policy. As s matter of fact, we are so used to the hardship APC has brought upon us. We actually stand with Buhari and Emefiele on the one. We still have #50, #100, and #200 notes in circulations! Desperados!” “APC Governors should stop using poor masses as an excuse and tell President Buhari the truth that they stashed money in higher denominations and they will turn to tissue papers if he insist the policy.

In the post which seemed passionate, the artist implored Nigerians to firmly reject any form of vote buying, and to steadfastly uphold the sanctity of their voting rights.