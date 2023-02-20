ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Stop using poor masses as excuse”- Peter Psquare tackles APC Governors in an open letter

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • With the 2023 general elections approaching, an increasing number of celebrities are becoming vocal, and conversations surrounding the impending elections are intensifying.
  • The artist implored Nigerians to firmly reject any form of vote buying, and to steadfastly uphold the sanctity of their voting rights.
But you are broke in your same Lagos - Peter Okoye tackles trolls telling him to go back to Anambra

Peter Psquare has written an open letter to the APC Governors ahead of the general election.

With the 2023 general elections approaching, an increasing number of celebrities are becoming vocal, and conversations surrounding the impending elections are intensifying.

Peter Psquare posted on his Instagram story criticizing the desperation of APC Governors in response to the recent CBN policy to redesign the naira.

The post also accused the APC of causing hardship for over 133 million Nigerians and suggesting that the Governors are using poor masses as an excuse to avoid admitting their own personal financial motivations.

“Dear APC Governors, are you telling us that hardship started in Nigeria when CBN redesigned the naira? The same APC has put over 133 million Nigerians in multidimensional poverty in it 8 years. Its just 5 days to the elections. What’s with the desperation?” he noted.

“Dear APC Governors, we the Nigerian people are not complaining about the policy. As s matter of fact, we are so used to the hardship APC has brought upon us. We actually stand with Buhari and Emefiele on the one. We still have #50, #100, and #200 notes in circulations! Desperados!”

“APC Governors should stop using poor masses as an excuse and tell President Buhari the truth that they stashed money in higher denominations and they will turn to tissue papers if he insist the policy.

In the post which seemed passionate, the artist implored Nigerians to firmly reject any form of vote buying, and to steadfastly uphold the sanctity of their voting rights.

“Dear Nigerians pls SAY NO TO VOTE Buying!, Peter Psquare said.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “My partner in crime”- Chinedu Ikedieze celebrates his ‘brother’, Osita Iheme on his ’88th’ birthday

2 hours ago

Video: ‘Since I was 16, I knew I would be very rich and famous’ – Skitmaker Ashmusy spills

2 hours ago

Video: If given a second chance, Tonto will accept to be Churchill’s second wife -Comedian Baba De Baba advises Churchill on how to tame Tonto

3 hours ago

Video: “Another man paid for our wedding night room”- Tonto reveals more about ex-hubby Churchill [Video]

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button