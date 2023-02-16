ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Stop trying to impress people”- May Yul-Edochie shares powerful message as she hints on new project

May Yul Edochie, the wife of actor, Yul Edochie has shared a powerful message with her fans.

The brand influencer, via her Instagram page, advised her fans against seeking validation from public.

She told them to spend little time trying to impress people and stay more focused.

“Good morning fam,

Spend little more time trying to make something of yourself and a little less time trying to impress people.

You are beautiful, stay focused.

Big announcement coming soon”.

“Life will still happen” – May Edochie shares cryptic post;

May, first wife of the Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has stirred sympathy from netizens following a cryptic post she recently shared on social media.

The mother of four took to her official Instagram page where she posted a video alongside a thoughtful caption.

She wished her followers a beautiful morning and then dived into pointing out the contrast between ‘Faith and Worry’. According to her, when faith increases, worry diminishes.

May ended her writeup with a powerful statement; ”Life will still happen”

In her words:

“A BEAUTIFUL MORNING TO Y’ALL.

THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN FAITH AND WORRY IS INVERSE. WHEN FAITH INCREASES, WORRY DIMINISHES.
YOU CAN’T COMBINE TRUST AND WORRY, YOU HAVE TO CHOOSE ONE.

LIFE WILL STILL HAPPEN…

