Video: “Stop shouting Wizkid” – Throwback video of concert goers screaming Wizkid’s name during Davido’s performance

Nigerian singer, Davido, tackled concert goers on stage for screaming Wizkid’s name while he was performing.

In the viral video, fans kept on chanting Wizkid’s name as Davido performed one of his hit tracks on stage.

This infuriated the singer who immediately dished out a warning to the concert goers to stop shouting Wizkid’s name.

Netizens have penned down their thoughts about the video with many stating that Davido was right, while others claimed his reaction was from a place of jealousy.

Davido Brags About His ‘Bed Skills’ During U.S. Tour

Despite the numerous claims leveled against him, Davido boasted about his other room skills at his recent concert.

The ‘Dami Duro’ singer is presently on tour in the United States in support of his new album, Timeless.

The artist, who is a father to several children, boldly proclaimed himself as the ultimate performer in intimate matters, emphasizing his expertise in satisfying his partner while performing one of his hit songs, ‘Aye’.

Reactions as Davido brags about his bed skills

odusola.b wrote: “Why won’t he have 15 baby mamas”

Henry Asiedu Jnr said: “… and in the end, these same women can’t seem to resist him”

Lethu penned: “He should just give the whole world (girls) belle cause hmmm”

MERMAID opined: “At this rate, He’s scheduled 10 more including me”

La Patronaaa👑👸 added: “Davido is a different breed, I just can’t”