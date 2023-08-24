Video: “Stop putting the lives of young people at risk”- Kate Henshaw calls for abolition of NYSC

Award-winning actress and fitness enthusiast Kate Henshaw has called for the elimination of NYSC in a statement that has attracted public attention. She has taken a strong stance in favor of ending the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program.

Henshaw, a proponent of adolescent safety and empowerment, has voiced some worries over the dangers that program participants who are underage face at this time.

The NYSC program, which was initially intended to promote unity, cultural interaction, and national integration among young Nigerians, is called into doubt by Henshaw’s thesis due to its waning relevance.

The actress voiced her concern for the safety of corps members during their service year as they are sent to various locations across the nation.

Recent reports of security threats and incidents involving corps members in various regions have raised alarm bells, prompting questions about the feasibility of ensuring their protection throughout the program.

She took to her Twitter to say this

“When I served in the North, it was a very memorable experience. Travelling from Bauchi by road to the airport was safe & then flying to Lagos just with my NYSC ID card, which also got me rebate on my ticket.

It’s time to SCRAP this idea since corpers can’t travel within this country without LET OR HINDRANCE!

Stop putting the lives of young people at risk with moribund ideas.

Security is a priority & needs to be sorted totally, not technically”