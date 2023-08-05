ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Stop playing”- Ola of Lagos romantically proposes to lover

Waris Olayinka Akinwande, better known as Ola of Lagos, has proposed to his heartthrob.

The social media influencer proposed to his girlfriend in a peaceful and romantic setting.

In a video released on Twitter by legendary singer Adekunle Gold, the two lovebirds can be seen cuddling and sensually dancing as the influencer gifts the partner with a bunch of flowers.

The couple shared a passionate moment as they drove away in a Mercedes Benz.

The scenario elicited criticism from netizens who questioned the engagement’s originality.*

Ome Clinton Betterstyle questioned:
“Nah real? I nor dey believe dis guy o 😂😂”

@Ichiro reacted saying: “Baba still use him proposal do car advert 😂”

@oszzy06 advised: “Just make sure it ain’t built on money”

@westvibez001: “Omo na music video o. I no sure say e real🤣”

@moyinoluwa2020 jokingly said: “I think say he wan advertise the lady ni sha
“This lady here worth 300m Is plenty”

