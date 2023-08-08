Video: “Stop paying people to tell the world you’re dope” — Boy Spyce drags fellow artistes

Gbekile David Osemeke is also known as Boy Spyce a talented singer, has scathing remarks for singers that pay influencers to promote their music.

The Mavin act was shown in a video online venting his annoyance with musicians who go over and above to pay social media influencers to promote their music during an interview with Cool FM.

The singer went on to discuss how the act makes you appear unreal and how creativity should be valued in the business.

He added that because the market is too big, performers that engage in such behavior won’t acquire recognition or endure over time.

Bragging about himself in regards to the topic in contention, Boy Spyce said – “I’m confident in myself, I can’t do that”.

Speaking to the host, Spyce said he’s fully aware that his opinion might bruise many shoulders but he doesn’t care as he emphasized “artistes need to stop paying people to tell the world you’re dope, show the world you’re dope”.

Netizesn Reactions:

Sir_versatile1 said: “When don jazzy say you need 50m to 100m to promote artist this one nor kno say weytin e Dey talk so Dey among😂😂😂”

bst_depro reacted: “Because you see platform to show yourself nhh … A lot wey no get platform gets their attention through those influencers…”

arowolomarlians said: “Werey no be wetin make pple know you? Ask don jazzy😭😂”

oversabi_pikin said:”Like say dem no dey do am for you! Perception is part of the business. Even Major Labels dey run am. It’s called Vanity Metrics. It’s Just like people who buy views or comments. They get 5m views, they then buy 2m extra to make it 7m. Even Instagram comments. People buy and extra 30% to make it look like they have a massive engagement. We know the ones who do. It’s part of the business. Even your camp dey run am.”

blessedheart5455 wrote: “Guy if no he don jazzy . That gives you the hipe . You no sabi”

martins_smart2 wrote: “Will you keep quiet“