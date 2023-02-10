Video: “Stop lying that acting gave you the money to buy a house”- Angela Okorie berates female colleagues [Video]
Popular actress, Angela Okorie has admonished her female colleagues to stop pretending that acting alone is behind their lavish lifestyle.
In an interview with Factory 78, Angela Okorie stated that many of her colleagues have other side hustles to fund their lifestyle.
According to her, the only reason why actressses are more successful than their male colleagues is because they have other source of income.
She noted how upcoming actresses, who have barely lasted a year in the industry, flaunts mansions and credit the industry for their expensive possessions.
For her, such acts makes those who have been in the industry for years, look unserious.
Angela reiterated that they can’t tell her, acting alone is behind such lifestyle as she is also in the field and has been there for years.
“Talking about females making it more than the males, it’s not as if the males aren’t making it but people should stop lying. All these females they should stop lying. These people should stop lying.
You will see somebody that just entered Nollywood, you are not even up to a year and you will lie for people that you bought a house. Which money did you use in buying the house?
You make those who have been working for over 20 years look like they aren’t working.
You can’t tell me it’s film money that’s giving you the money you use in buying a house.
If there is something you are doing to warn money, you should say it”