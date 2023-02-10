Video: “Stop lying that acting gave you the money to buy a house”- Angela Okorie berates female colleagues [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In an interview with Factory 78, Angela Okorie stated that many of her colleagues have other side hustles to fund their lifestyle.

Angela reiterated that they can’t tell her, acting alone is behind such lifestyle as she is also in the field and has been there for years.







Popular actress, Angela Okorie has admonished her female colleagues to stop pretending that acting alone is behind their lavish lifestyle.

According to her, the only reason why actressses are more successful than their male colleagues is because they have other source of income.

She noted how upcoming actresses, who have barely lasted a year in the industry, flaunts mansions and credit the industry for their expensive possessions.

For her, such acts makes those who have been in the industry for years, look unserious.

