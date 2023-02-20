Video: Stop letting your fans deceive you, go take care of your home- Fans admonishes May Edochie over her marriage

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It is no longer news that Yul has married another woman, Judy Austin who has a son for him. Following his marriage, May Edochie, his first wife had kicked against polygamy hence a separation between the couple.

Her separation from Yul marked a new beginning in her life as May saw a boost in her career. The light-skinned graduate has received support from many celebrities and fans and has bagged several endorsement deals.

While promoting one of her brands, the mother of four had taken to Instagram to share stunning photos of herself with the caption, “Oh yes I’m just getting started”.

Taking to her comment section, some fans had advised her to return to her husband and save her marriage.

One Abuchi Bokolo bango wrote, “Most of the ladies here are broke and can’t order anything, they only can afford 200 naira data to hype you out of your marriage. Ndi mgbi

One Victor Dikachi wrote, “Go take care of your home and stop letting all these peeps be deceiving you… They all wish they are with yul now

One Chris wrote, “My dear infidelity is natural. Forget all these Nigerians hyping you they are good at that. The devil you know is better than d Angel you don’t know. Most women here their house maids is even taking care of their husband’s more than them. Remember your kids love you more than ever please go be there for them. Hypers your insults can come in how