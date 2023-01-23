ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Stop dragging your ex, there are many men out there” – Bobrisky tackles Dorcas Fapson [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 14 hours ago
0 341 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Bobrisky is of the opinion that what happened has happened and they should move on after receiving heartbreak.
  • Dorcas Fapson had accused the singer of stealing her 10,000 dollars as well as various items when they went on a trip to Zanzibar.

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has clapped back at ladies who are in the habit of dragging their ex-boyfriend after their relationship turns sour.

This comes amid the online clash between popular disc jockey, Dorcas Fapson and her ex-boyfriend, Skiibii.

Dorcas Fapson had accused the singer of stealing her 10,000 dollars as well as various items when they went on a trip to Zanzibar.

Reacting to this, the self-styled Rich Mummy of Lagos called all the women to order.

According to Bobrisky, what happened has happened and they should move on after receiving heartbreak.

She added that men are a dime a dozen out there and women should do better to move on to others.

Bobrisky set to get surgery for bigger bum and silicon breast

Bobrisky Okuneye, announces his intentions to get liposuction surgery to make his bum and breast bigger.

The lifestyle influencer recently ridiculed a man for making a fuss about the multiple likes dropped on his Instagram photos.

In a post via his official Snapchat page, Bobrisky announced that his liposuction surgery date is closer hence his time off on social media.

He stated that he would be getting wider hips and bum while noting the inclusion of a silicon breast other than using a prosthesis.

“MORNING GUYS, SORRY I WASN’T ONLINE HERE YESTERDAY. MY SURGERY DATE IS GETTING CLOSER SO I AM PREPARING MYSELF. I AM GOING IN FOR ANOTHER LIPOSUCTION TO MAKE MY ASS AND HIPS WIDER AND ALSO PUT A NICER SILICONE IN MY BOOBS,” HE WROTE.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 14 hours ago
0 341 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “She talking about the ring, take note Wiz”- Reactions as Wizkid’s baby mama creates a wish list

5 hours ago

Video: Ladies intentionally go for BBNaija to get customers for their kpekus – Nedu Wazobia says

6 hours ago

Video: Jay Z’s gonna be happy now- Reactions as Charles Okocha gets from hospital 1 week after ghastly car accident [Video]

6 hours ago

Video: “I love it” – Regina Daniels shows off the bundles of cash she received from her husband while on movie set [Video]

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button