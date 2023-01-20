Video: Stop coming to the gym with body odour – Kiddwaya issues warning

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a recent tweet shared via his official account, the BBNaija housemate warned those with body odour to stop coming to the gym.

BBNaija reality TV star, Kiddwaya, has issued a serious warning to a particular set of people who visit the gym.

“People that have body odour in the gym please stop coming abeg”, he wrote.

Reacting to the tweet, @sharon.chigozirim said: “But seriously deodorant is not that expensive to wear for someone that registered for gym.”

@nurse.ramon pleaded: “Abeg we use God name beg una in God’s name and God’s name.”

@denjuse added: “Someone finally said it.”

See the tweet below:

