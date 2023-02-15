Video: Stop capping nonsense, you haven’t showed your son love- Sandra Iheuwa slams ex-hubby, Steve over his message on love

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Steve Thompson had taken to his Instagram page to preach to his followers on love.

Responding Sandra described his words as hypocrisy, she stated that he is in no place to talk about love and as such, should stop capping nonsense.







Sandra Iheuwa, the ex-wife of Hair boss, Steve Thompson has slammed him over his Valentine day message on love.

The businessman opined that majority of Nigerians don’t have love in them, yet they celebrate Valentine. He noted how many rae ready to spread negative news about others, and are envious and wicked.

Admonishing Nigerians, he told them to love one another, treat people better and live an honest life.

“Most Nigerians, both gender don’t have love in them, yet they celebrate VAL. Some of us treat our staff anyhow, pay the honest salary, mistreat our domestic staff, yet we celebrate Love. Some are ready for negative news about others, envious and wicked. Love one another, treat people better, especially people who don’t have anything to repay you with Live an honest life because at the end of the day, we will all die, so what’s the point? Happy St Valentine’s Day “. Tackling him, Sandra Iheuwa took to her Instagram page to tell him to call out his hypocrisy.

Describing his words as hypocrisy, she stated that he is in no place to talk about love and as such, should stop capping nonsense.

She claimed that Steve haven’t paid for his son’s hospital bills since he was born and haven’t sent a dime since he was born and he was preaching about love.