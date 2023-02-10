Video: Stop bullying me, others for supporting Tinubu – Toyin Abraham laments

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Toyin Abraham proudly declared her support for Bola Tinubu

This is coming weeks after she declared her love for Tinubu on National TV.







Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has warned netizens from bullying her, Eniola Badmus, Bimbo Akintola, and other supporters of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Crying out on her Instagram page moments ago, Toyin Abraham proudly declared her support for Bola TInubu and wrote

“stop bullying people for their choices, asiwaju baby”





This is coming weeks after she declared her love for Tinubu on National TV.

She shared this on TVC’s “Your View,” detailing that she loves Tinubu because he has done so much for the entertainment industry.

I love Asiwaju and I’m speaking about myself. I love him, I might vote for him because I love him. I’ve not decided but I’m just saying it. And because of the things he has done for my industry,” she said.

She went on to say that she is merely expressing her viewpoint and is not attempting to sway anyone’s decision on who to vote for.