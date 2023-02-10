ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Stop bullying me, others for supporting Tinubu – Toyin Abraham laments

  • Toyin Abraham proudly declared her support for Bola Tinubu
  • This is coming weeks after she declared her love for Tinubu on National TV.
Why I love Bola Tinubu – Toyin Abraham says months after she denied campaigning for him

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has warned netizens from bullying her, Eniola Badmus, Bimbo Akintola, and other supporters of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Crying out on her Instagram page moments ago, Toyin Abraham proudly declared her support for Bola TInubu and wrote

“stop bullying people for their choices, asiwaju baby”



This is coming weeks after she declared her love for Tinubu on National TV.

She shared this on TVC’s “Your View,” detailing that she loves Tinubu because he has done so much for the entertainment industry.

I love Asiwaju and I’m speaking about myself. I love him, I might vote for him because I love him. I’ve not decided but I’m just saying it. And because of the things he has done for my industry,” she said.

She went on to say that she is merely expressing her viewpoint and is not attempting to sway anyone’s decision on who to vote for.

She added, “I’m not going to use my own selfish interest to lead others. He has been a wonderful man to my industry, he has been there for people and my industry. I am speaking from my own perspective. He is a good man. He has been there for people even when they had nothing. I am speaking for my own Oluwatoyin Abosede Dada Abraham-Ajeyemi.

Let people choose whoever they want to choose. I will not let people use the gender part of me. I will support anyone who supports everybody. Someone competent. I’m not going to jeopardize the future of our children because of gender part or because I have a colleague there.” Toyin Abraham had said

