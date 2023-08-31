ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Stop begging on WhatsApp” Joro Olumofin warns Nigerian women

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 18 hours ago
0 305 1 minute read

Self- Proclaim relationship coach and love doctor, Joro Olumofin has sent out a strict warning to Nigerian ladies. In a video which he shared on instagram, he explained that ladies who beg on WhatsApp are very unattractive to a guy.

He mentioned instances where girls would post on WhatsApp about needing money and would end up getting the money from different guys. He reveals that for single ladies, that is probably why they’re single because they will be unable to make a guy feel special if they’re focused on different guys.

He advised ladies to lean towards one particular guy and ask him for a specific thing rather than indulging every other person in their WhatsApp. Women in a relationship were also not left out in the warning. He reveals that it was even more embarrassing for ladies in relationships to ask for money and things online. They portray their partners in a bad light.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 18 hours ago
0 305 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Actor, Williams Uchemba shares what happened few minutes before the death of his mother

25 mins ago

Fans React After Tiwa Savage Shares Adorable Photos On Facebook

38 mins ago

American Rapper, Kodak Black gets emotional while Singing and Vibing to African Queen by 2baba

49 mins ago

BBN All Stars: I Was Disappointed Doyin Didn’t Pick Me As Her BFF – Ilebaye To Biggie

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button