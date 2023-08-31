Video: “Stop begging on WhatsApp” Joro Olumofin warns Nigerian women

Self- Proclaim relationship coach and love doctor, Joro Olumofin has sent out a strict warning to Nigerian ladies. In a video which he shared on instagram, he explained that ladies who beg on WhatsApp are very unattractive to a guy.

He mentioned instances where girls would post on WhatsApp about needing money and would end up getting the money from different guys. He reveals that for single ladies, that is probably why they’re single because they will be unable to make a guy feel special if they’re focused on different guys.

He advised ladies to lean towards one particular guy and ask him for a specific thing rather than indulging every other person in their WhatsApp. Women in a relationship were also not left out in the warning. He reveals that it was even more embarrassing for ladies in relationships to ask for money and things online. They portray their partners in a bad light.