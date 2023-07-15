Video: “Stop advising women to stick with cheating partners” — Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim, a well-known actress, claims that encouraging women to stay in relationships with cheating partners is unhealthy.

In a conversation with Saturday Beats, she made this statement in response to a question about encouraging women to stay in unhappy relationships for the sake of their finances.

According to the movie Diva, who recently opened up about her domestic abuse, relationships should be based on mutual love and respect, and one should not stay with cheating partners simply for financial gain.

Juliet Ibrahim said:

“I firmly believe that advising someone, especially a woman, to stay in a relationship their partner’s infidelity solely for financial benefits is not a healthy or empowering approach. Each person deserves to be in a relationship based on mutual love, trust and respect. Infidelity should not be tolerated or justified based on financial considerations.

“Instead, I encourage individuals to prioritise their emotional wellbeing, and make choices that align with their values and self-respect. Every individual deserves to be in a relationship that honours their worth and happiness.”

“Walk away from abusive relationships before it’s too late“- Juliet Ibrahim opens up on surviving domestic violence

Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim has once again opened up on surviving domestic violence in her past relationships.

The Ghanaian actress revealed that she has been a victim of domestic violence, while engaging in a Question and Answer session with her fans. The fan had questioned what victims of domestic violence should do.

Using herself as an example, Juliet revealed that she chose not to stay and fought her way out of the situation. She advised the fan to do the same and to be strategic about it.