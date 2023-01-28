Video: “Stop advising me to quit music for comedy” – Speed Darlington fumes [Video]

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: "Stop advising me to quit music for comedy" – Speed Darlington fumes

Nigerian rapper, Darlington Okoye a.k.a Speed Darlington blasts fans advising him to leave music and become a full-time comedian.

The US-based musician took to social media to blast those who are trying to decide what career path he should follow.

He said that people shouldn’t advise him on what he should be selling but they should buy what he sells.

According to him, a man in his inbox who’s been trying to befriend him by saying that they had met at Emoney’s birthday party has been chief among these advisors.

Speed Darlington insisted that he’s a musician and if fans are not interested in him as that, they can leave him alone.

