Video: “Still learning his dance steps” – Gospel singer, Samsong launches new music with Sabinus in hilarious video

  Sharing the video, Samsong jokingly revealed that he's still learning Oga Sabinus' peculiar moves.
  The clip captured the funny man dancing to the new song and in no time, he stole the show with his align moves.

Popular gospel singer, Samsong links up with the sensational comic star, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu alias Sabinus or Mr Funny as he releases a new track.

The singer shared a video of himself and Sabinus dancing to the new song and in no time, Sabinus stole the show with his align moves.

Sharing the video, Samsong jokingly revealed that he’s still learning Oga Sabinus’ peculiar moves.

In his words:

“Still learning this Oga Sabinus dance step
😂😂😂😂 #Repost @mrfunny1_ with @let.repost
• • • • • •
Mehn this jam @officialsamsong is lit
Out now on all platform !!! Oya let’s dance.”

Samsong; an old face in the Nigerian gospel music industry is known for several hit tracks.

