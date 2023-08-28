Video: Steve Harvey Breaks Silence on Reports About Wife, Marjorie Cheating on Him, Divorce

Steve Harvey, the American show host, addressed recent rumors about his divorce from his wife, Marjorie Bridges, during his presence at the Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta.

The 66-year-old TV host was enraged after it was revealed that his wife, Marjorie Bridges (58), had an affair with their bodyguard and personal chef.

Harvey was seen speaking on stage in front of a large audience in a TikTok video that has since gone viral. He stated confidently:

“Before I get started, just let me say, I’m fine. Marjorie’s fine.”

“I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do cause we fine. Lord have mercy. Man, ‘I ain’t got no time for rumours and gossip. God’s been good to me, I’m still shining.’

The claims of infidelity originated on X, formerly known as Twitter, late last week and quickly gained widespread attention.

Steve and Marjorie first crossed paths back in 1990 but didn’t tie the knot until 17 years later in 2007.

Upon their marriage, he adopted Marjorie’s three children from her previous relationship: 26-year-old model Lori, Morgan and Jason.

Before saying ‘I do’ to his current wife, the game show host was previously married to Mary Shackelford from 1996 until 2005. They share a son, Wynton. His first marriage was to Marica Harvey from 1981 through 2004. They welcomed twins Brandi and Karli, as well as son Broderick.

During a past interview with People in 2012, Steve gushed about Marjorie and admitted that she has ‘changed the way he existed.’

‘I’d never been in a healthy adult relationship. I’d never been loyal, I’d never been fully respected,’ he continued to the outlet at the time.

Marjorie has also weighed in on their blended family and raising seven children while talking to People in 2016. ‘When you’re dealing with a blended family, everyone is coming from a place of broken.’

‘We knew this was right. But I just told them, “Everyone is included. Everyone has access to their parents. Whatever you didn’t have before, don’t let that interfere with what you can have now.” Now, we’re Mom and Dad to everybody

However, their large family doesn’t stop at just their kids, the couple are also grandparents to seven grandchildren.