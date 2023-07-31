Video: Stella Damasus’ Ex-Husband, Daniel Ademinokan Remarries for The Third Time

Daniel Ademinokan, a Nigerian filmmaker and Stella Damasus‘ ex-husband, has married for the third time.

In Houston, Texas, the two-time divorcee married the love of his life.

Videos shared online showed the couple in their wedding gown as they entered the wedding location.

As the crowd applauded, the pair stood before their visitor to share a deep kiss.

Recall that Daniel Ademinokan was once married to Stella Damasus, but the marriage fell apart in 2020.

Ademinokan was said to have walked out of their marriage and relocated to another state in the United States of America, where the couple lived.

Both said the union crashed due to irreconcilable differences,

A few months after their separation, Daniel better known as Da Bishop took to his Instagram to throw a shade at Stella Damasus.

According to Da Bishop in his shade, people should not be quick to listen to motivational speakers because the motivator might be the one who needs it more.

In his words;

“Be sure that the driver of the motivation vehicle you are jumping into not blind. Your therapist may be the one who needs therapy”.