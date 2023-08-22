Video: Steamy movie scene of Lizzy Gold and male colleague raises eyebrows

The passionate movie scene between Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold and a colleague has set tongues churning online.

The always-busy Warri-born actress took to TikTok and released a video of a sexy scene she acted. According to the video, Lizzy Gold played a woman who attempted to seduce her sister’s husband.

The actor could be heard protesting, but he also grabbed her backside and pulled her closer to him.

The director abruptly cut the action short, and Lizzy Gold burst out laughing.

Netizens took to the comments section to express their delight at the man’s feeble sexual resistance method.

@hudahabdulhamid wrote: “The way he was saying don’t do this while pulling her close to him. “

@Forex investor wrote: “Bros has been waiting for that part for years”

@_Becca.30 wrote: “That thank u came very fast the guy didn’t enjoy as he wanted.”

@jasmine wrote: “Was he zipping up or down.”

@Efyagold wrote: “I can see the man wanted the thing already 😂😂😂😂”

@user908007519300 wrote: “Dont do this and your hands is pushing her waist 😂😂😂😂.”

Watch the video below: