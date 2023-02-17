ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Star is growing so fast – Yul Edochie gushes as he shares video of son with 2nd wife, Judy Austin

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • The father of five shared the clip on his Facebook page which captures some fun moments of him and the baby boy both in their house and in the car.


Highly-rated movie star and film director, Yul Edochie takes to social media to share a new video of his son with his second wife, Judy Austin, Star Dike while effusing on how fast he’s growing.

The father of five shared the clip on his Facebook page which captures some fun moments of him and the baby boy both in their house and in the car.

In the video, Yul is seen heaping praises and eulogizing the little boy with powerful words.

The actor who is fond of posting his children on social media accompanied the video with a caption that reads:

“Star Dike Yul-Edochie.
Growing so fast.”

Previous article“Why is he being selfish when he knows he can’t win”- Cross rages as he questions Peter Obi’s ambition – [Video]

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: See who wan win Grammy – Nigerians reacts to video of Portable running wild on the street [Watch]

2 hours ago

Video: “Why is he being selfish when he knows he can’t win”- Cross rages as he questions Peter Obi’s ambition – [Video]

2 hours ago

Video: “He did everything that I really liked” – Bella details how Sheggz took her on a memorable valentine’s day date [Video]

2 hours ago

Video: “Why the hate, I have a pure heart and soul”- BBNaija’s Phyna laments after being poisoned

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button