Video: “Star Boy At 33, We Love You” – Kids Spotted on The Street Celebrating Wizkid 33rd Birthday

A video of some kids spotted on the street celebrating Wizkid’s birthday has gone viral on social media.

#WizkidAt33 is one of the popular topics on social media as Grammy Award winner Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun turns 33 today, July 16th, 2023.

Wizkid’s global fan base known as “Wizkid FC” has gone to social media platforms to commemorate the Grammy Award winner on his 33rd birthday following his tremendous contribution to the global recognition of music genre, Afrobeats.

As of the time of writing, Wizkid, the “Essence” crooner and father of four, had yet to create a post commemorating his birthday.

However, one of the most talked about highlights of Wizkid’s 33rd birthday is a video of some kids in Kaduna celebrating the singer with so much positivity.

They said, “Starboy at 33, we love you Wizkid.”

