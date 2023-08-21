Video: “Standing tall in your glory”- Mabel Makun, Victoria Inyama others hail Queen Naomi as she stuns in new photos

Queen Naomi Silekunola, the ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has received a lot of attention for her recent photo.

The mother of one offered stunning images with words of admiration on her Instagram page.

She stated that ADUN, which is the essence of Naomi, implies honey.

“ADUN the very essence of Naomi, meaning”sweetness”.

The likes of Mabel Makun, Juliana Olayode, Jasmine Okafor, Precious Chikwendu, Victoria Inyama, Lola Magret, and Yeyesa Oliyere took to her comment section to praise her beauty.

Mabel Makun wrote, “Standing tall in all your glory

Juliana Olayode wrote, “Beautiful

Jasmine Okafor wrote, “Class

Lola Magret wrote, “Woman of grace

Victoria Inyama wrote, “My sweetheart

“I was too innocent and soft”- Queen Naomi speaks on her crashed marriage to the Ooni, speaks on his serial marriages

For the first time, Queen Naomi Ogunwusi, the estranged spouse of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has discussed her failed union with the ruler.

The crowned Prince’s mother, Tadenikawo, ruled out the possibility of going back to the palace in an exclusive interview with Punch.

She pointed out that since the monarch now has six wives, she is unable to go back to the palace.

She claimed that she was too soft and innocent when she wed the King, explaining their eventual separation. She now understands that life isn’t like that and that one must be courageous, strong, and strong-willed.

She admitted that there were sweet moments in the palace, as well as bitter moments, but for now, it isn’t the right time to talk about it. According to her, somethings are meant to just teach you by yourself.

“I am hesitant about speaking on my experiences in the palace. But in my usual way of talking, it was a bittersweet experience. Details, I will not be sharing, but it was a bittersweet experience. There were really sweet moments and there were really bitter moments. It is not yet time to talk about it because some things are meant to just teach you by yourself. I believe the messages are just for me at the moment, when God wants to enlarge and expand on it and make it a message for the whole world, then I will hear his words and talk about it.

Lessons learned are personal and they have helped in shaping me. I am enjoying 30 so much; 30 makes me really strong. I am too innocent; I think I entered the palace too innocent and soft, but life is not like that, you have to be strong, bold, and courageous”.

Speaking on her relationship status, Queen Naomi affirmed that she is single and is a bride waiting to be dressed up.

“You are out of the palace at the moment. Are you single and ready to mingle?

It’s a different thing to be single and it is a different thing to be ready to mingle. But what I can say for sure is that I am a bride waiting to be dressed up”.

On her regrets, she stated that she doesn’t have any as she feels blessed.

Do you have any regrets?

“Hmm….regrets? You know, even when people talk about regret, I see it differently. If I say I don’t have regrets, people will think that I am proud. How can you live 30 years of your life and after everything you have been through, and you don’t have regrets? But God makes it hard for me to have any regret because, in the midst of the storm, I feel blessed. There is always something to look up to”.