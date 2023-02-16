ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Speed Darlington vows to campaign for Tinubu for N15 million [Video]

Ng daily
  • Speed Darlington said that if he is given N15 million, he will immediately start campaigning vigorously for Tinubu.
  • He further said that not everybody including those in the South-east love the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.


Popular Nigerian influencer and musician, Speed Darlington has declared his intention to join the campaign train of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the ‘right price’.

The US-based singer said that if he is given N15 million, he will immediately start campaigning vigorously for Tinubu.

Speed Darlington made the request during a live session on TikTok as he noted that his price is not too much.

According to the Bangdadadang crooner, Igbo people love him so much which is why they will listen as he talks to them about voting for Tinubu.

He further said that not everybody including those in the South-east love the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Reacting, young_5lee6 wrote; Na usa 🇺🇸 when give visa I blame hungry man

ezennayaa; Campaigning for him but not voting for him… Guy man

royalborn_j; Make u a leave this broke guy, na zlatan make ppl know weda him Dey exist…. Talk shit mouth

petemon_f; Wetin go do our party presido (PAP)

suretonytonero80; Poverty and hunger na big sickness

consult.ict; Typical igbo man…always looking for money with everything regardless whether it help their future or dent their generation…that’s why Northerners and other nigerians can’t trust them.

