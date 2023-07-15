Video: Speed Darlington taunts Cubana Chief Priest for using ‘children’s school bag’

After running into Cubana Chief Priest at the airport, controversial singer Speed Darlington makes fun of him over his school bag.

After touching down at an airport in Owerri, Imo State, Akpi, as he is fondly called by many, spotted the Cubana Chief Priest.

Despite his alleged wealth, the singer became fixated on the billionaire businessman because of his ‘cheap’ school bag. According to Speed Darlington, he is carrying a designer bag worth nearly a million naira, whereas a famous billionaire is carrying a cheap bag.

“I am not a billionaire but I am carrying a Louis Vuitton Bag worth N652k, While billionaire Cubana Chief Priest is carry small children school bag,” he said.

Netizens Reactions…

The video, however, generated mixed reactions from users who found it funny while others mocked the singer for being unnecessarily petty with the action.

remiopash said: “That is why you can’t be a billionaire. What is wrong in carrying non branded backpack..”

bright___r stated: “Speed Darlington na the igbo version of Portable baby oo😂”

tosinjuls wrote: “Wealth is not about spending money on luxury brands. It’s about being rich after you retire”

ikandilicious opined: “Ppl need to be able to walk freely with Louis Vuitton and not think they will be kidnapped. Let the man walk freely nah”

