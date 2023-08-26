ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Speed Darlington Sets to Start Charging Men N10k To Expose Women That Refuse to Visit After Collecting Money

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, has become an advocate for males who have been duped by women.

He said in a video that he is now charging N10,000 to expose any woman who takes transportation money from a male and then refuses to see him.

This comes after Speed Darlington accused a married lady of getting N2,800 from him but failed to show up at his lodge.

In a video promoting his services, the US-based online celebrity invited men who had lost money to women in similar circumstances and want retaliation to contact him.

He said such an act of obtaining money under false pretense is fraud, even if the reason for sending the money was because of the man’s need to satisfy his urges.

Akpi as he is fondly called, said any interested man should send N10k to his bank account in Nigeria, share proof of payment, then send her photograph, their chats showing that there was a case of fraud.

