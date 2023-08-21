ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Speed Darlington Scolds Hilda for Not Choosing Him [Video]

Speed Darlington, a gifted rapper, scolds popular chef, Hilda Baci for choosing Mr Macaroni over him.

The US based Nigerian singer posted a photo that Mr Macaroni and Hilda shot together and questioned if it was a pre-wedding photo.

He was enraged because Hilda Baci, who he claims had the curvatures he desires, had chosen to snap with Mr Macaroni rather than him.

Mr. Macaroni is a good comic, but he doesn’t have all the juicy possibilities that he has, according to Speed Darlington.

He went on to add that because his state is closer to Calabar, he and Hilda would make a better couple.

Hear him speak;

“Hilda must be under the influence of something for snapping with mr macaronii instead of me because Igbo and calabar are closer to each other than Yoruba” – Speed darlington blast hilda baci for snapping with mr macaroni.

Watch video below …

