Video: Speed Darlington calls out loan firm for using his image for advert, demands 200M compensation fee

1 hour ago
Darlington Okoye, also known as Speed Darlington, a prominent rapper and content producer, has filed a lawsuit against Palmpay, a fin-tech platform, following their choice to take advantage of his photo in their promotional activities.

Palmpay posted an advertising with an image of the singer on their official X account on Monday, August 21, 2023.

In response to Palmpay’s breach of image rights, the Imo-born sent a letter through his lawyers, suing and asking N200 million in indemnification from the lending company’s management.

The rapper resorted to Instagram to highlight the illegal behavior. He’s also pleading with them to do the right thing before he takes any more action.

